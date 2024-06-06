Browns sign safety Brady Breeze after a tryout at rookie mini-camp

The Cleveland Browns had an empty roster after they waived kicker Lucas Havrisik on Tuesday afternoon. That roster spot has been filled after the team signed safety Brady Breeze, who participated in the team’s rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.

Breeze, who was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, has a connection with advisor Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He has appeared in 11 games in the NFL but hasn’t played many defensive snaps.

It will be a battle for Breeze to make the roster in a room that includes Grant Delpit, Rodney McLeod, Juan Thornhill, and a pair of former undrafted free agents who earned roster spots in the past two training camps.

One fun thing to look forward to this training camp is what the influence of Mike Vrabel has on the defense, as he likely mixes in some of the things he did so well in Houston and Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire