Browns sign rookie Jacob Phillips

The Browns have signed another member of their rookie class.

Cleveland and third-round draft pick Jacob Phillips have come to terms, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker, Phillips was a key member of last year’s national championship team at LSU, leading the team in tackles.

The Browns acquired Phillips with the third-round pick they got from trading Duke Johnson to the Texans.

