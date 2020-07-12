Browns sign rookie Jacob Phillips
The Browns have signed another member of their rookie class.
Cleveland and third-round draft pick Jacob Phillips have come to terms, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.
A 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker, Phillips was a key member of last year’s national championship team at LSU, leading the team in tackles.
The Browns acquired Phillips with the third-round pick they got from trading Duke Johnson to the Texans.
Browns sign rookie Jacob Phillips originally appeared on Pro Football Talk