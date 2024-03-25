Browns re-sign Rodney McLeod

The Browns and safety Rodney McLeod are running it back.

McLeod re-signed with the team on Monday. The Browns announced the move, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

McLeod joined the Browns as a free agent last March and played 10 games before a season-ending biceps injury. He started five of those games and made 29 tackles and had one pass breakup before hitting injured reserve.

Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, Ronnie Hickman, and D'Anthony Bell also return at safety for the Browns, so they will have almost all of the players who saw snaps for them at the position back for the 2024 season.