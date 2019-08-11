Browns sign Rico Gathers

The Browns have made a change to their tight end group.

The team announced the signing of former Cowboy Rico Gathers on Sunday. Tight end/fullback Orson Charles has been released in a corresponding move.

Gathers was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Cowboys after playing college basketball at Baylor. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and his second season on injured reserve before making his regular season debut last year. He caught three passes for 45 yards while playing in 15 regular season games and didn’t have any receptions in two playoff outings.

Gathers will serve a one-game suspension to open the year after a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.