Browns sign Reggie Ragland off Raiders practice squad

With linebacker Sione Takitaki out for the season with a torn ACL, the Browns have brought in another linebacker.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Reggie Ragland off of the Raiders practice squad.

Ragland has not appeared in a game in 2022. But he played all 17 games for the Giants last year with nine starts. He recorded 67 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss and a pair of passes defensed.

Ragland was on the field for 41 percent of New York’s defensive snaps and 45 percent of special teams snaps in 2021.

The veteran linebacker has appeared in 75 career games with 47 starts.

As a corresponding move, Cleveland announced Takitaki has been placed on injured reserve.

The Browns will head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals this weekend.

