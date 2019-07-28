Browns sign RB A.J. Ouellette, C John Yarbrough

The Browns did some roster shuffling after the first few days of training camp.

The team announced the signings of center John Yarbrough and running back A.J. Ouellette. Center Lo Falemaka and tackle Ka’John Anderson were waived in corresponding moves.

Ouellette arrives at a moment when the Browns are short on healthy backs. Duke Johnson missed Saturday’s practice with a hamstring injury and the team has yet to activate Kareem Hunt or Trayone Gray from the non-football injury list.

Ouellette spent time with the Saints after going undrafted out of Ohio University. He ran 213 times for 1,306 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

Yarbrough went undrafted out of Richmond this year. He made 28 starts as a collegian.