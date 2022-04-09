Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs to 1-year contract

According to his agent, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with the rival Cleveland Browns.

Dobbs wasn’t a guy who was going to challenge for a roster spot but honestly I had hoped the team would keep him on in a coaching capacity. Dobbs is a literal genius, a rocket scientist and has impressive football acumen. Last season while on IR, you often saw him on the sidelines with Ben Roethlisberger going over the previous drive, helping make adjustments. He had the trust of Big Ben and was a favorite of his teammates.

Now Dobbs will go to Cleveland where Deshaun Watson is the new starting quarterback in town and Baker Mayfield is on the trading block. Dobbs has a shot to end up the No. 2 quarterback if Mayfield is dealt.

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2022

