Browns to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to replace Case Keenum

The moving and shaking, at least based on reports, continues for the Cleveland Browns. The team is in the midst of finishing off their trade for Deshaun Watson. With the salary cap rules, the Browns must have enough cap space to take on Watson’s current cap charge, around $35 million, before he signs his new, massive contract with the team.

A part of that process involved freeing up cap space by trading Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick. Unless the team and Keenum worked things out differently, he received a $1 million bonus Friday for being on the roster.

That freed up cap space but also opened up the team’s backup quarterback spot. With a looming suspension for Watson likely, that role is expected to be very important. That role is now filled:

One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns now are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup, per sources. Cleveland adding two QBs in two days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

The 6’4″ Brissett has spent six years in the league and started 37 games during that time including 30 with the Indianapolis Colts. For his career, he has completed 60% of his passes for 7,742 yards while tacking on 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

While Baker Mayfield is still on the roster at this time, he is expected to be dealt with Watson and Brissett taking over the top two spots in the quarterback room. Another big turnover in an area on the roster under Andrew Berry who has overhauled the offensive line and secondary the last two offseasons.