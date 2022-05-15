Browns sign QB Felix Harper after rookie minicamp tryout

The two biggest stories of the Cleveland Browns offseason have revolved around quarterbacks. The pursuit of Deshaun Watson caused Baker Mayfield to request a trade. The acquisition of Watson, with his pending civil lawsuits, has created both excitement and consternation while Mayfield remains on the team’s roster.

The Browns also signed Jacoby Brissett and added Josh Dobbs to the quarterback room.

Among the list of undrafted free agents brought in for a tryout was another quarterback, Felix Harper. The Alcorn State product has spent time this offseason working out under the guidance of Quincy Avery alongside former Cleveland QB Tyrod Taylor and Watson.

Harper was in attendance for the team’s rookie minicamp but was not among the 12 undrafted players signed prior. Sunday, the team announced that they have now signed him to the roster:

Harper (5-10, 180) is an undrafted rookie out Alcorn State. He led the Alcorn football team to a 6-2 SWAC record in 2021, completing 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns. A native of Fairburn, Ga., Harper posted a 147.1 QBR on the year.

The left-handed throwing Harper provides the Browns another arm to use in camp and a chance to see if he can develop. It is unlikely he will make the team’s 53-man roster but could fight for a spot on the practice squad.

With the signing of Harper, Cleveland currently has 88 members signed to their 90-man roster. If Andrew Berry wants to bring in more than two other free agents, a contracted player will have to be cut.