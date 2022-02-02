Browns sign punter Joseph Charlton to futures contract

The Cleveland Browns are watching the NFL playoffs move along without them including AFC North and in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals making it to the Super Bowl. Like the rest of the teams not currently playing, the Browns are not making big news right now. Those moves will likely come around the opening of the league year including trades and free agency.

The team has continued to make a number of smaller moves to add players to reserve/future contracts. Tuesday, the team signed punter Joseph Charlton to one of those deals.

The 6’5″ Charlton was waived by the Carolina Panthers after 21 games with the team between 2020 and 2021. He played in one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 as well. He has averaged 45 yards per punt with a net average of 39 yards downing 29 inside the 20-yard line while only having four touchbacks.

Special teams were a problem for Cleveland in 2021. Jamie Gillan was cut after struggling and replaced by Dustin Colquitt. The veteran Colquitt was signed for the remainder of the season but is not certain to return for 2022.

As a reserve/future contract, Charlton will be invited to offseason activities this year with a chance to make the roster. It is likely that the Browns bring in more competition for the position as well.