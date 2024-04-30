Browns sign OT Roy Mbaeteka as International Player Program representative for 2024 season

The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, designating him as their International Pathway Program player for 2024. Mbaeteka will not count against the Browns’ 90-man roster as a part of the International Player Pathway Program. 2024 will be Mbaeteka’s third season in the NFL as a part of this program.

He is a massive player, listed at 6-foot-9 inches and 331 pounds, with great power in the run game. Mbaeteka has yet to appear in a regular-season game and saw only limited time during the 2022 preseason. It is always worth taking a chance on a player with rare physical gifts and seeing if you can develop them into something.

With the NFL draft now in the rearview, the Browns will look towards the offseason workouts and upcoming rookie minicamp. The 2024 NFL season will be here before we know it, and the Browns are poised for a big season if everything plays out the way it should on paper.

