Browns sign OT Hjalte Froholdt from the Texans practice squad, place Nick Harris on I.R.

The Cleveland Browns have added another offensive lineman to the mix. The Browns signed Hjalte Froholdt from the Houston Texans practice squad.

Froholdt takes the place of reserve center Nick Harris, who is headed to the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. Harris has played exclusively on special teams in the first four games, accruing 16 total snaps.

Froholdt was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots out of Arkansas. He is a native of Denmark. Froholdt primarily plays guard, seeing time at both left and right guard in 2020 for the Patriots.

The Texans claimed Froholdt off waivers from New England last November. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Dane did not make the Texans final roster after the preseason and spent the first four weeks on Houston’s practice squad.

The Browns also released linebacker Elijah Lee with no corresponding move.