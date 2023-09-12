Browns sign OL Michael Dunn to active roster

The Browns have added an offensive lineman to the 53-man roster in the wake of right tackle Jack Conklin's season-ending knee injury.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Michael Dunn is back on the active roster. Dunn was cut in late August and re-signed to the team's practice squad the next day.

Dunn has appeared in 28 games for the Browns over the last three seasons. He started four of those games.

Fourth-round pick Dawand Jones is set to take over Conklin's spot in the starting lineup.

The Browns also agreed to sign offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe on Tuesday. He will be taking Dunn's spot on the practice squad.