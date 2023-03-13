Browns to sign Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Cleveland is adding an edge rusher.

According to multiple reports, the Browns will sign former Texans edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. The deal is for three years and worth up to $22 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Okoronkwo signed a one-year deal with Houston last year. He tallied 5.0 sacks last season, all of which came in from Week 13 on. He played 44 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps last year.

After missing his rookie year due to a foot injury, Okoronkwo became a rotational player with Los Angeles. He recorded 4.5 sacks from 2019-2021.

The Browns need some depth at edge rusher, particularly with Jadeveon Clowney not expected to return in 2023.

