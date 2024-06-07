Browns sign OG Wyatt Davis, cut DT Jayden Peevy

The Browns signed offensive guard Wyatt Davis on Friday, the team announced.

To make room on the roster, the team waived defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.

Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Ohio State. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2021.

He has appeared in nine career games with the Vikings (2021), Giants (2022), Saints (2022) and Cardinals (2022). He spent last season on injured reserve with the Giants.

Davis' grandfather is Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis.

Peevy signed a futures contract with the Browns after last season.

He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Peevy has appeared in two career games for the Titans (2022-23). He spent the 2023 season on the Titans' and Panthers' practice squads.