Browns sign OG Wyatt Davis, waive DT Jayden Peevy

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their voluntary OTA practices with mandatory minicamp kicking off next week. The Browns made a roster move on Friday, waiving defensive tackle Jayden Peevy to make room for former Ohio State standout guard Wyatt Davis.

Davis was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2021 draft. He has appeared in nine games with four different teams and spent last year on injured reserve with the New York Giants.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is only 25 years old and could provide some quality depth if he makes the roster. Cleveland has added a ton of options on the offensive line, both inside and outside, so making the roster at guard or tackle will not be easy.

Davis will now compete with undrafted free agent Javion Cohen and veteran Michael Dunn for a spot backing up two of the better guards in football in 2024.

