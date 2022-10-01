The Browns announced a handful of roster moves on Saturday.

They have signed tight end Miller Forristall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad while also promoting defensive linemen Roderick Perry and Curtis Weaver. They had an open roster spot for Forristall, so did not have to make a corresponding move.

Forristall has played in one game this season and he made two appearances last year. He was originally a quarterback, but moved to tight end after being beaten out by high school teammate and current Jaguars starter Trevor Lawrence.

Perry and Weaver offer some healthy bodies on a defensive line that’s going to be without defensive end Myles Garrett against the Falcons. The Browns could also be missing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as he was listed as questionable on Friday.

Browns sign Miller Forristall to active roster, promote Roderick Perry and Curtis Weaver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk