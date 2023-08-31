Browns re-sign Maurice Hurst, put Jordan Kunaszyk on IR

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is back with the Browns.

The team announced that Hurst has re-signed with the team on Thursday morning. Hurst was cut on Tuesday as the team dropped to 53 players, but the expectation was always that he would return after other moves were made.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on injured reserve to open a spot for Hurst on the roster. Kunaszyk will miss at least four games as a result of the move.

Hurst had six tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Browns in the preseason. He had 78 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 42 games for the Raiders and 49ers from 2018 to 2021.