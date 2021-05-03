Browns sign Malik McDowell

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell is getting another chance at playing in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have signed McDowell.

McDowell was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017, but never appeared in a game after getting injured in an ATV accident before training camp. He was arrested for DUI and disorderly conduct in separate incidents later in the year and spent the 2018 season on the non-football injury list.

McDowell was released in 2019 after being arrested following an altercation with police. He was later sentenced to 11 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges from the incident.

The Dolphins brought McDowell in for a tryout during the 2020 season, but this is McDowell’s first time back on an NFL roster since being let go in Seattle.

