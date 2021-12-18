Browns sign LB Willie Harvey, CB Bryan Mills, elevate DE Porter Gustin

As seen in the title, the Cleveland Browns made a few roster moves Saturday. Instead of preparing to play a game later this afternoon, the Browns had practice at noon. While the team still doesn’t know which players will be able to return from injury or the reserve/COVID-19 list for the game Monday at 5 PM, they made a couple of moves to add some depth.

First, the team signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. to their active roster. Harvey had spent time with the Browns in 2019 as well as in training camp this year. He could be helpful on special teams where the lack of depth on the roster could have a huge impact.

Second, Cleveland also added cornerback Bryan Mills to their practice squad. The 6’1″ Mills was undrafted this year and had spent a few weeks on the team’s practice squad earlier this season.

Finally, the Browns activated defensive end Porter Gustin from their practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. With Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley and Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the defensive end position is very thin unless something changes.

As of practice time Saturday, no other changes to the roster including no one else reportedly positive for COVID-19 or anyone activated from the reserve list but things could change. We will keep you up to date.