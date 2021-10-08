Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad

Elijah Lee is back on the Cleveland Browns active 53-man roster once again. The Browns re-signed the linebacker off their own practice squad on Friday.

He fills the roster spot opened up when the team released veteran DE Joe Jackson on Thursday. Lee himself was released on Tuesday and quickly signed onto the Browns practice squad the following day. He will be eligible to play on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Lee is one of the Browns’ top special teams performers.

Another linebacker, Anthony Walker, could return on Sunday as well. Walker is eligible to be activated off IR and has been trending towards being ready to play. The Browns have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to activate Walker, who has yet to play in the regular season. He was designated to return earlier in the week.

