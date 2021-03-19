Browns sign LB Anthony Walker to a one-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have added another veteran linebacker to the defense. Former Indianapolis Colts starter Anthony Walker has signed with the Browns.

Walker visited with the Browns on Thursday morning and the team never let him consider another team. It’s a one-year, $3.5 million deal for the 25-year-old Walker, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Browns are adding a proven starter here. Walker started 46 of 48 games in the last three seasons at inside backer for the Colts. He averaged over 100 tackles per season for a defense that was designed to have LBs make plays.

Despite the high tackling production, Walker has not graded out well with Pro Football Focus in run defense or coverage. His overall 45.5 grade on defense in 2020 is barely above what Andrew Sendejo earned in Cleveland last season.

