Browns sign Karl Joseph
After four years in Oakland, safety Karl Joseph will try to re-boot his career in Cleveland.
Joseph is signing a one-year contract with the Browns, according to multiple reports.
The 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Joseph started the first nine games of last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. That injury proved to end his time with the Raiders, who were ready to move on after declining Joseph’s fifth-year option last year.
Joseph is No. 87 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.
