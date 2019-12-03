Browns sign Justin Zimmer off Falcons’ practice squad

The Browns signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to the active roster from the Falcons’ practice squad on Tuesday. He fills the roster spot of defensive end Chris Smith, whom the team waived earlier in the day.

Zimmer is a second-year player out of Ferris State. He spent the first 13 weeks on the Falcons’ practice squad.

He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He joined the Falcons in 2018.

Zimmer spent part of 2017 with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League after being waived by the Saints during final roster cuts.

The Browns also announced they waived safety A.J. Howard from the practice squad and signed defensive end Trevon Young to the practice squad.