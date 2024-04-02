Browns to sign Justin Hardee

The Browns are set to add a core special teams player to their roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will sign former Jet Justin Hardee. No terms of the deal he's agreed to have been reported.

Hardee spent the last three seasons with the Jets and he was named a Pro Bowler after the 2022 season. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble over a run with the AFC East team that only saw him play one snap in the secondary.

Hardee played four years with the Saints to open his career. He saw a bit more time on defense in New Orleans and had an interception return of 77 yards, but special teams has always been his focus and it will likely remain so with his new club.