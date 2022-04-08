Browns sign Josh Dobbs

Veteran backup quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns, his agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted.

Dobbs, 27, had received several tryouts this offseason, including with the Ravens and Patriots.

The Browns have Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield on their depth chart, with Mayfield expected to be elsewhere before next season.

The Steelers made Dobbs a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. The Jaguars traded for him in 2019, but he did not appear in a game for the franchise.

Dobbs went back to the Steelers when they claimed him off waivers in September 2020.

Dobbs has appeared in only six regular-season games — five in 2018 and one in 2020 — and he’s completed 10 of 17 career passes for 45 yards with an interception.

