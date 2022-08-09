Cleveland is adding gaining some depth at linebacker.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Jordan Kunaszyk.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Kunaszyk spent the last two seasons with Washington. He appeared in 11 games last season, mainly playing on special teams. He played 12 defensive snaps, too.

Kunaszyk entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Carolina in 2019. He was let go in the team’s 2020 roster cuts to 53 players and landed with Washington’s practice squad in late September.

The Commanders released Kunaszyk in May.

As a corresponding roster move, the Browns waived linebacker Silas Kelly with an injury designation. Kelly joined Cleveland as an undrafted linebacker out of Coastal Carolina in May.

Browns sign Jordan Kunaszyk originally appeared on Pro Football Talk