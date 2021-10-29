Browns sign Herb Miller to 53-man roster

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Browns have made a move that may signal the status of one of their key defensive players.

Cleveland announced on Friday that the team has signed cornerback Herb Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Denzel Ward has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury. Miller’s promotion may mean it’s unlikely that Ward will be able to get on the field for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Miller has appeared in two games for Cleveland this season, playing 28 special teams snaps. He played from games for the Buccaneers last year, making an interception and a pass breakup.

Browns sign Herb Miller to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

