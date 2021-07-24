Browns sign Greg Newsome II and Anthony Schwartz

Jared Mueller
1 min read
The Cleveland Browns have finalized signing their NFL draft class as Greg Newsome II and Anthony Schwartz have signed their rookie deals.

Newsome, the team’s first-round pick, was one of four picks from the opening stanza that were unsigned. Now only Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Rashawn Slater remain unsigned.

The Northwestern cornerback is expected to compete with Greedy Williams and Troy Hill for playing time alongside Denzel Ward. Hill, a free agent addition, is likely to man the slot corner role primarily while Williams just recently finished physical therapy and returns after missing all of last year.

Adam Schefter first reported the Newsome signing:

Schwartz was the team’s third-round pick and is expected to compete for time in a deep receiver room. With his top-end speed, Schwartz can help the Browns offense to spread the field while also competing to be the team’s return specialist.

There remain a few second and third-round picks who have not signed their rookie contracts with Tre McKitty, selected six picks after Schwartz, as the lowest drafted player unsigned.

Brad Stainbrook first reported the Schwartz signing:

With training camp opening in a few days, Cleveland is now fully stocked to compete in the competitive AFC North and the highly competitive AFC for the right to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

