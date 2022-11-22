Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that center Ethan Pocic is set to miss weeks with a knee injury and it will be at least four of them before he has a chance to play again.

The Browns put Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday. They also announced that they have signed center Greg Mancz to the active roster.

Mancz played in one game for the Bills earlier this season and he started in four of his five appearances with the Dolphins in 2021. He spent his first six seasons in Houston and started in 28 of his 58 appearances for the Texans.

The Browns rounded out the day’s moves by signing safety Bubba Bolden and tackle Will Holden to the practice squad and releasing center Jordan Meredith from the same roster.

Browns sign Greg Mancz, put Ethan Pocic on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk