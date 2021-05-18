The Browns have half of their 2021 draft class under contract.

Fourth-round pick James Hudson III became the fourth member of the team to sign his rookie deal. First-round cornerback Greg Newsome II, second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramaoh, third-round wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, and fourth-round defensive tackle Tommy Togiai remain unsigned..

Hudson opened his collegiate days at Michigan and transferred to Cincinnati after the 2018 season. He started every game at left tackle in his lone season with the Bearcats.

Hudson was the only offensive lineman that the Browns drafted this year. He’ll join Chris Hubbard and Greg Senat in vying for spots behind Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Browns sign fourth-rounder James Hudson III originally appeared on Pro Football Talk