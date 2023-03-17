Browns sign former Texans tight end Jordan Akins

The Cleveland Browns have signed the tight end who was responsible for the Houston Texans losing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Browns signed Jordan Akins to a two-year contract worth $5.2 million on Friday.

Akins caught a desperation fourth-and-20 pass from quarterback Davis Mills to score a 28-yard touchdown to pull the Texans within one point with 50 seconds to go in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Houston beat the Indianapolis Colts when Akins also caught the ensuing two-point conversion to push the Texans ahead 32-31. As a result of the win, and the Chicago Bears losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans weren’t able to secure the top pick in this year’s draft.

The former 2018 third-rounder from Central Florida had a career year with 37 catches for 495 yards and five touchdowns through 15 games, three of which he started. Akins’ efforts made him the first Houston tight end since C.J. Fiedorowicz in 2016 to log 425 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a season.

Then-tight ends coach Ben Berbenich praised Akins on Dec. 29, 2022, for his ability to take over the tight end role despite returning to the team at the end of preseason when Houston was making its roster moves to finalize its 53 and practice squad.

“Jordan has been great since we got him in the building late in training camp. He’s done everything we’ve asked him. He’s given us a spark. When he has the ball in his hands, Jordan can be a special player.”

Akins did not play the first two games of the season, and was eventually signed to the active roster on Oct. 12.

