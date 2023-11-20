Browns sign former Ravens’ QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

After losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are signing a former Ravens quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad.

Former Ravens’ QB and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, per me and @FieldYates. It is expected that Flacco will get promoted to active roster. Flacco will give the Browns added QB depth in light of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending… pic.twitter.com/SPDlTucPbW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

This will be the fourth team Flacco has been on since being traded by Baltimore to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick in 2019. Following a one-year stint with the Broncos, Flacco has played for the New York Jets on two separate occasions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The now 38-year-old quarterback experienced much success with the Ravens, including being named Super Bowl XLVII MVP to go with ten playoff wins over his 11 seasons in Baltimore.

Cleveland turned to rookie fifth-round quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11. The UCLA quarterback led the Browns to a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 7-3 and remain firmly in the hunt for the AFC North at best and a wild-card playoff berth at worst.

Flacco has plenty of post-season experience, so if Thompson-Robinson cannot get the job done over the remainder of the season, Cleveland may turn to the once Super Bowl MVP to steer the ship alongside their top-ranked defense.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire