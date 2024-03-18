Browns sign former Ravens Pro Bowl QB Tyler Huntley

Despite already adding Jameis Winston, NFL rumors indicate the Cleveland Browns are not done at the quarterback position yet. This time, they add former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a one-year deal.

Huntley made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2022 after filling in for Lamar Jackson for four starts. That season, Huntley had a statline of 658 yards passing, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added another touchdown and 137 yards rushing as well.

A year ago, the Browns were forced to start five different quarterbacks, somehow stringing out 11 wins on the season. They appear ready to make sure history does not repeat itself in 2024 should starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffer another setback with his shoulder.

First, they added perhaps the best backup quarterback on the market in Jameis Winston, and now, they have added a former Pro Bowl quarterback in Huntley. They now have four quarterbacks on the roster including Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

While the hope is that Watson plays all 17 games, and plays well, the Browns are in a much better position in their quarterback room than they were a year ago.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire