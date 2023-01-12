Browns sign former Raven RB Nate McCrary to futures deal

The Cleveland Browns signed 10 players from their practice squad to futures deals at the end of their 2022 season. However, they are not done yet signing up bodies to compete in training camp next summer. Today, they have signed former Baltimore Ravens running back Nate McCrary to a deal that will allow for him to show what he can do for the team in minicamps and potentially beyond.

McCrary played his college football at Saginaw Valley State, where he tallied a career total of 1,889 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns. At the NFL level, he has racked up just one carry for a loss of a yard.

