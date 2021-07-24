The Browns’ first-round draft pick is in the fold.

Greg Newsome, a cornerback selected by the Browns with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has signed his four-year rookie contract, his agents confirmed to PFT.

Newsome played his college football at Northwestern, where he was a two-year starter and chosen a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior last year.

The Browns are expecting Newsome to earn a spot on the starting defense as a rookie.

Browns sign first-round pick Greg Newsome originally appeared on Pro Football Talk