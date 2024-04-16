Browns sign exclusive right free agent DE Sam Kamara

After being originally tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, the Cleveland Browns have officially re-signed reserve defensive end Sam Kamara.

A mainstay on their practice squad over the past two seasons, Kamara has even found himself on the active roster and a part of the 53-man roster in Cleveland as the wear-and-tear of the season rolls along. An undrafted free agent in the 2021 NFL draft, Kamara has appeared in three games for the Browns and has racked up seven tackles and one tackle behind the line of scrimmage in that timeframe.

Running it back with the same defensive line from a year ago (and a top-tier one at that), the Browns have added Kamara to a long list from that group who they have re-signed this offseason. They have also brought back defensive end Za’Darius Smith, defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst, and now Kamara. They even added their Jordan Elliot replacement in Quinton Jefferson in free agency as well.

Kamara is no lock to make the roster, but the Browns have loved keeping him around, so one would have to assume he has a fast pass to the practice squad at the end of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire