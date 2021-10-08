The Browns have done some more roster maneuvering with Elijah Lee.

Cleveland has re-signed him to the 53-man roster, a few days after cutting him and re-signing him to the practice squad.

Lee has been on and off has bounced between the 53-man roster and the practice squad but has still appeared in all four games for the Browns this season. He’s played 84 percent of Cleveland’s special teams snaps and 17 percent of defensive snaps.

The Browns claimed Lee off waivers from Detroit last year and he played eight games for Cleveland, mainly on special teams. He’s appeared in 54 games since 2017 for the 49ers, Lions, and Browns.

Browns sign Elijah Lee to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk