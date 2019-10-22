Browns sign Eli Ankou off Jacksonville’s practice squad

The Browns have signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Ankou is in his third NFL season out of UCLA. He originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Ankou has appeared in 11 career games with the Jaguars. He has made 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He spent the first seven weeks of the 2019 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

No corresponding move is needed as the Browns had an open roster spot after trading offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Rams last week.

The team also announced it has signed linebacker Montrel Meander to the practice squad and released running back Elijah McGuire from the practice squad.