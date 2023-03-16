Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst to one-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have added their second defensive tackle in NFL free agency, and their third defensive lineman as they look to overhaul that room on the open market. After landing Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, the Browns have now landed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on a one-year deal according to Brad Stainbrook of The OBR.

Hurst has put together a productive career when he is on the field. The problem, however, is that he played just 41 total snaps in the past two seasons since signing with the 49ers. Hurst likely gets the league minimum with some incentives while the Browns probably look to add one more defensive tackle.

More Free Agency!

