Browns sign DT Brandin Bryant, T Travis Vornkahl

The Browns followed up their first preseason game of the year by making a couple of changes to the roster.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and tackle Travis Vornkahl.

Bryant spent time with the Seahawks and Jets in 2016, but never played for either team in the regular season. He’s spent the last two years in the Canadian Football League.

Vornkahl also spent time in the CFL after going undrafted earlier this year.

Bryant and Vornkahl will take the roster spots of defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle and center John Yarbrough. Neither Sprinkle nor Yarbrough played against Washington on Thursday night