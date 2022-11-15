Browns sign DT Ben Stille off Dolphins practice squad

As the Cleveland Browns continue to field the worst run defense in the NFL, they have made a change to their defensive tackle room. After a meltdown against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille off of the Dolphins’ practice squad. This came after waiving defensive tackle Roderick Perry II yesterday.

Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Still ran a blazing 4.98 40-yard dash at that size. He tested with elite explosives as well, hitting 32 inches on his vertical jump and 9-foot-8 in his broad jump. Not a stiff athlete either, Stille ran a short shuttle in the 98th percentile historically and the 84th percentile in his three-cone. Stille went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland is signing DT Ben Stille off Miami’s practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

