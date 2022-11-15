Browns sign DT Ben Stille off of Dolphins practice squad

Just days after the Miami Dolphins defeated the Cleveland Browns in a Week 10 matchup, the Browns exacted their revenge by snagging a player off of Miami’s practice squad.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland has signed defensive lineman Ben Stille to their active roster.

Stille joined the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie this offseason and made an impact in the preseason, battling with Benito Jones for a practice squad spot when the regular season came around.

With Miami losing Emmanuel Ogbah this past week, Stille could’ve been a candidate to fill the roster spot, but now, the Dolphins will need to fill a spot on the practice squad and on their 53.

