The Browns signed running back Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Hilliard is in his third NFL season out of Tulane. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games with the Browns and had 13 carries for 49 yards with two touchdowns and 21 receptions for 197 yards. He has also returned 28 kickoffs for a 24.4 average and six punts for a 7.1 average, while adding 13 career special teams tackles.

He spent the first three weeks of the season on the Browns’ practice squad.

In addition, the team re-signed linebacker Montrel Meander to the practice squad. Meander played the past weeks after spending Week One on the practice squad.

Browns sign Dontrell Hilliard to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk