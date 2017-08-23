Browns sign DB Christian Bryant

The Browns said good-bye to one Bryant on Tuesday. They welcomed another Wednesday.

Cleveland signed defensive back Christian Bryant, the team announced a day after releasing veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant.

Bryant officially is in his second NFL season out of Ohio State. The Rams originally selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

He has appeared in 12 career games, seeing action in nine games with the Rams in 2015 and three games with the Cardinals in 2016.

Bryant is a native of Cleveland, attending Glenville High School.

