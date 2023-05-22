Browns sign Dawand Jones, 2023 NFL draft class completely inked

The 2023 NFL draft class for the Cleveland Browns is now completely under contract after offensive tackle Dawand Jones agreed to his rookie contract. Many were shocked on draft weekend when the former Ohio State product fell to the fourth round after having a productive career at Ohio State.

During media availability at rookie minicamp Jones admitted that the team and coach Bill Callahan were cross-training him to play both left tackle and right tackle. Jones has the skill set to be a long-term starter at right tackle while providing quality depth on the offensive line during his rookie season.

