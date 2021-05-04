Browns sign Damion Square

With unrestricted free agents no longer factoring into the compensatory draft pick formula, the Browns announced they’ve signed Damion Square on Tuesday.

Square spent the last seven seasons with the Chargers, playing 81 games for the club with 24 starts. While mainly used in a rotational role on the line, he hasn’t missed a game since 2016.

Last year, Square recorded a sack, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss while playing 24 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps. He also played 19 percent of special teams snaps.

Square has 6.5 sacks since entering the league in 2013, recording a career-high 3.0 in 2018. He initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama and played 10 games for Philadelphia. He then spent time with Kansas City before making his way to the Chargers.

Cleveland signing Square and fellow defensive tackle Malik McDowell over the last two days would seem to close the door for Sheldon Richardson to return. The Browns released Richardson last month, though head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry had said publicly they were open to Richardson re-signing with the club.

