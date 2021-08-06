The Browns are adding a player to their backfield on Friday.

The agents for running back Corey Taylor announced that their client has agreed to a deal in Cleveland. There’s been no announcement about a corresponding move from the Browns.

Taylor went undrafted earlier this year after wrapping up his collegiate run at Tulsa. He played parts of the last five seasons for the school and finished up with 441 carries for 2,034 yards and 26 touchdowns over that period.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the top backs for the Browns. D'Ernest Johnson, sixth-round pick Demetric Felton, John Kelly, and Tre Harbison are also on the roster.

Browns sign Corey Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk