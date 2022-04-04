The Browns have added a punter.

Cleveland signed Corey Bojorquez, the team announced on Monday.

Bojorquez spent the 2021 season with the Packers, where he averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts. He also had the longest punt of the year at 82 yards.

In 2020, Bojorquez led the league by averaging 50.8 yards per punt on 41 attempts.

Bojorquez has also spent time with the Patriots and Rams.

He becomes the second punter on Cleveland’s roster, as the club also added former Panthers punter Joseph Charlton earlier in the offseason on a futures deal.

Browns sign Corey Bojorquez originally appeared on Pro Football Talk