The Browns added a player to their offensive line on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Colby Gossett. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

It is Gossett’s second stint with the team, but he did not appear in any regular season games during the first one. He signed to the Cleveland practice squad in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID before being released at the end of training camp in 2021.

Gossett moved on to Atlanta and he appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons. The 2018 Vikings sixth-round pick also played five games and made four starts for the Cardinals during his rookie season.

Browns sign Colby Gossett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk